6 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has stated that, Ghanaians will witness a clear difference between its manifesto and that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the NDC’s manifesto is all about resetting Ghana compared to the NPP’s which was full of lies.

Mr Gyamfi was speaking in an interview at the launch of the manifesto at the University of Education, Winneba on Saturday.

He further rubbished claims that, the NDC has stolen policies from the NPP’s manifesto.

“You will get to know whether [NDC plagiarised NPP’s manifesto] that is true or not in a couple of minutes. You will see the difference between the NDC and the NPP today and we are separating the area boys from the men and we are separating the truth from the lies,” he stated in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV.

Source: Adomonline