1 hour ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC) says the Minority caucus in Parliament has "missed a big opportunity" to stamp their authority in Parliament.

This follows the approval of all ministerial nominees vetted by Parliament's Appointment Committee.

It may be recalled that a widely circulated report stated that the Minority MPs on the Appointments Committee had unanimously rejected three of the President’s nominees; Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson and Minister-designate for Food Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

However, by a majority vote on the floor of the House, all three were approved.

Mavis Hawa Kooomson got approved by 161 YES votes to 104 NO votes, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah got approved by 155 YES votes to 110 NO votes and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto got approved by 143 YES votes to 121 NO votes.

He described as a "big blow" the fact that the Minority side in parliament could not stamp their authority to reject even one ministerial nominee.

This generated fury from some members of the NDC with its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi calling them out for 'betraying the party'.

Nana Akomea reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' stated; "Minority NDC is in a tight corner especially after making all the hullabaloo about the rejection of three ministerial nominees. More than 20 NDC MPs voted for . . . it's a big blow to the NDC, they've missed a big opportunity to establish themselves especially with the aim of scrutinizing things with their numbers. It's a missed opportunity for the NDC but let's see how they will come out of this".

Listen to him in the video below