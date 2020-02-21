1 hour ago

Parliamentary debate on the State of the Nation Address presented by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday is expected to begin on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, but many are wondering whether Minority MPs can participate in it.

This is because the MPs staged a walkout before President Akufo-Addo delivered the address to Parliament.

The MPs, at a press conference after they stormed out of Parliament, said their action was to press home their objection to the democratic trajectory Ghana has taken under by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“We are clad in black today to mourn the fascist and authoritarian tendencies that have conspired to threaten the health of Ghana's democracy.

“Since becoming President of our republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conducted the affairs of state with the kind of tyranny, despotism and authoritarianism that frightens many objective observers,” Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said.

Following this, some Majority MPs had hinted they will block the opportunity for the Minority to participate in the debate on the Address.

But the Majority Leader says the Minority MPs have every right to participate in the debate.

Responding to questions on the floor of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said “the rules provide that members who are not in the chamber when an issue is being discussed still have the right, once they enter the chamber, to participate in voting.

“What it means is that if members were not in the chamber to listen to the President, they still technically, have the right to contribute to the debate. Our laws allow for them to do that,” he explained.

The main issue, however, borders on morality and the Majority Leader says that should be left to the NDC MPs.

"But technically, they cannot be faulted if they want to participate in the debate," he said to end his submission on the floor of Parliament.