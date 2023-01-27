2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has called for a review of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) constitution for it to have a codified set of processes that will guide the selection of leaders in Parliament.

He added that, the current agitations following the reshuffle of the Minority leadership in Parliament could have been avoided if there were clearly laid down conventions.

Speaking to Citi News, Sam George indicated that the NDC constitution does not lay down clear processes for the election of a minority leader.

“If everybody was heard, and there was a consensus position, at that instance we agreed with the caucus and the national executives, but we needed to codify the processes for the selection of the minority in parliament. Yes, I agree with anyone who says that there is nowhere in our constitution which says that MPs are to be consulted.

“But there is nowhere that states that national executives will choose our leaders in Parliament. The constitution is silent on the selection of leaders. It’s convention that has been used. If convention is becoming problematic, then I think this is a watershed moment for us as a party to use this opportunity to codify the processes,” Sam George opined.

The NDC earlier this week reshuffled its leadership in Parliament replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed later described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.

Some MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. Another set of MPs also petitioned the leadership of the party to ignore calls for the reshuffling to be reversed.

Source: citifmonline