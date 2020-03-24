1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Monday 23rd March 2020 met with the party's COVID-19 Response Team in Accra.

The inaugural meeting discussed the NDC's proposals submitted through the Speaker of Parliament and also discussed immediate actions the Team considers critical to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo expressed the party's confidence in the capacity of the Team to help in the management of the pandemic, reminding them that they must quickly hit the ground running.

The COVID-19 Response team is made up of health professionals and technical experts who have been tasked by the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, to lead the party’s public advocacy and sensitization on COVID-19.

They are also to provide support to the government, upon request, in the fight against the pandemic.

The information available indicates that Ghana's COVID-19 cases have jumped to 27; after three new cases were recorded by 20:28GMT on Monday, March 23rd.

Out of the 27 cases, two deaths have been confirmed. This was affirmed via the official Twitter handle of the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the Ghana Health Service, the number of active cases is 25, with "all the 25 confirmed cases receiving treatment in isolation".

A statement on the GHS website indicated that "as of 23rd March 2020, [14:00 GMT] a total of 521 suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

"Among the confirmed cases, twenty are of Ghanaian nationality, the majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK."

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

One of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.

Nineteen people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.

Source: peacefmonline.com