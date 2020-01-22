2 hours ago

The 'Yempene' demo which was staged in Kumasi on Tuesday seems to be given lots of hope and aspirations to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as its Ashanti Regional chairman, Augustus Andrews, has stated that the umbrella colours are now attractive in the region.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the demonstration shock the foundation of the region and sent a strong signal that Ghanaians are not in support of the new register.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was shamed since they predicted the demonstration was going to flop.

Mr. Andrews urged the Electoral Commission to heed to the voice of Ghanaians by rescinding its decision to compile a new register.

The demonstration he added was not only led by the NDC bout parties and groups that are not in support of the EC’s decision.

To him, the demonstration also demonstrated that the NDC has become more attractive in the region known to be the ‘world bank’ of the ruling NPP.

The Inter-Party Resistance against the new voters’ register was held yesterday [Tuesday], January 21 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The NDC and others who have formed the Inter-Party resistance against the new voters’ register have on January 11 held a similar demonstration dubbed the ‘Tikusayi’ in Tamale.