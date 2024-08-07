1 hour ago

Dr Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, believes that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has effectively taken on the role and mission of his father’s Convention People’s Party (CPP).

Speaking on Joy News PM Express on Tuesday, he noted that efforts to revive the CPP since 1992 have been hampered by the NDC’s dominance in political constituencies that once belonged to the CPP.

Dr. Nkrumah, who was once a member of the NDC, stated, “The NDC captured the CPP’s constituents, leaving little room for the CPP to operate. Most Nkrumah followers are now within the NDC.”

He added, “I could say without exaggeration that 80% of NDC members would have been CPP or Nkrumahist in their political orientation. I have no problem seeing the NDC as the new CPP.”

Dr. Nkrumah stated the importance of leadership in guiding the party on the right path, drawing inspiration from past leaders like his father and former President Rawlings.

“Leadership must find inspiration from our unique situation, as Nkrumah did from abroad and Rawlings from the people. The connection should be with the ordinary Ghanaian, which is the constituency I want to champion,” he explained.

He clarified that the issue is not about John Mahama leading the party, but about the NDC demonstrating a commitment to addressing the problems of Ghanaians.

“Tackling corruption should be the first step, followed by creating employment for young people. If the new leadership can address these two issues and show political will, we will make progress,” he asserted.

Dr Nkrumah urged new leaders to learn from history and the inspirational leadership of figures like his father and Rawlings, reshaping their approach to leadership.

“Leadership requires looking in the mirror and assessing if one has the capacity, intellectual ability, depth, and right inspiration to lead,” he said.

When asked if he sees himself as a potential leader, Dr Nkrumah responded, “I have some ideas but am still seeking the inspiration to lead the ordinary Ghanaian, who are my constituents.”