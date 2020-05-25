1 hour ago

Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Naa Koryoo Okunor, has implored the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to probe into death threats she has received over the week from assailants.

She stated that the people require that she steps down from her position in order to save her life.

In a petition letter sighted by GhanaWeb, she pointed out that “I started receiving frightening text messages from the said numbers; 0505895614/0593729701/0548249729 since last week, demanding that I step down from my current position otherwise I will be killed”.

Naa Koryoo Okunor continued that she feels endangered because the alleged “assassins have successfully executed their evil plan on some of our members who are currently dead as stated in their text”.

She, therefore, appealed to the CID to as a matter of urgency, bring the perpetrators to book.

Read below her statement

Ghanaweb