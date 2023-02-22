3 hours ago

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Council (NDC) has served notice that nominations for parliamentary primaries have been put on hold in four (4) additional constituencies.

This follows an earlier announcement to the effect that the party has placed on hold parliamentary nominations in some twenty-three (23) constituencies in the country.

The four constituencies to be added to the 23 areas currently having their elections put on hold are Gomoa East, Akontombra, Binduri, and Odododiodio.

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC further indicated that it will in due course announce the dates for the opening of nominations in these constituencies.

PARLIAMENTARY NOMINATIONS PLACED ON HOLD IN FOUR (4) ADDITIONAL CONSTITUENCIES.

Further to yesterday’s announcement by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC to the effect that the party has placed on hold Parliamentary nominations in some twenty-three (23) Constituencies in the country, the party hereby announces that nominations for parliamentary primaries have been stayed in four (4) additional constituencies.

The Constituencies are;

1. Gomoa East

2. Akontombra

3. Binduri

4. Odododiodio

The Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the dates for the opening of nominations in these constituencies.

Signed.

Comrade Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

General Secretary

Source: citifmonline