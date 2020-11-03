8 minutes ago

The Vice-Chairman for the Select Committee on Defence and Interior, Collins Randy Owusu Amankwah has alleged a plot by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to create confusion and use violence to disrupt the upcoming December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections.



He has therefore asked the state security to be on guard and monitor the activities of the NDC.

He made the allegation when he addressed journalists in parliament today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

According to him, the intelligence he has picked for the past two months indicates that the NDC will block roads in some constituencies in the Central Region, Western Region, and Greater Accra regions to cause mayhem, fear, and panic on the eve of the election day i.e December 6, 2020.

The MP for Manhyia further explained that these plans have been scheduled on the eve of elections to create tension and prevent from voting so they [NDC] will not suffer a humiliating defeat.

He again accused the NDC of secretly hiring retired security personnel who are recruiting vigilantes to help them execute this agenda.

He cautioned them to rescind the decision as the government will not sit unconcerned and allow them to use violence in the upcoming polls.

"The reason why I have met you [journalists] is simple. Soon, Ghanaians will be voting to elect a president to manage this country. As we approach the EC, the NDC as a party is plotting to engage in violence because they will lose. They are also planning to paint a picture to election observers who would come to Ghana to monitor the elections that it was not free and fair. They want to paint the government black but we will not allow them to succeed. We are all aware that the president will win the 2020 polls. There is no doubt about that. His good works will follow him. You cannot win the polls with bullets and guns,” he stated.