4 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is working hard to ensure that monetization during its internal elections is curtailed.

Alex Segbefia, the Deputy Convenor of the NDC’s Election Planning Committee of the NDC said blame should not be placed at the doorstep of aspirants who are seeking to be elected when it comes to monetization adding that the delegates themselves expect to receive something before supporting a particular candidate.

“We have told the aspirants that vote buying is illegal. Monetization of the country’s elections is across the board, and it has now become a Ghana problem, and it is no longer in any political party’s domain. It is a serious problem with regard to this idea that there is a need, and what is worse about it is that it is not the aspirant trying to get something for the delegates, but the delegates expect it, and we really have to begin to ensure that this becomes a thing of the past.”

He added that the NDC is bent on addressing the issues by increasing the electoral college and possibly decentralizing in order to make it difficult for aspirants to engage in monetization.

“We have started with our new ID card registration and the reason is that at some point, we will increase the electoral college, and if we increase the electoral college, it means that at some point in the future, we will also centralize and once we are able to do those two things, it means that going round to buy people across the country becomes more expensive and almost impossible.”

Delegates of the party are currently at the University of Cape Coast to elect national Youth and Women’s Organizers to lead the respective wings for the next four years.

Source: citifmonline