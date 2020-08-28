16 minutes ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) has postponed the date for the launch of 2020 manifesto, ghanaguardian.com has gathered.

Party had announced it was going to launch 'The Peopl's Manifesto' on Monday, August 31, 2020 but information available to indicates that the event will not come off as planned.

It is unclear why the event was postponed but Ghanaguardian.com source say the party is considering Monday, September 7, 2020 as the rescheduled date for the launch.

According to the NDC, its campaign document was presented to the party’s manifesto committee weeks ago.

The NDC has already received some criticism from the NPP's General Secreatary John Boadu , who says the NDC were only waiting to copy from the ruling party.