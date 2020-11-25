2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its “probity and accountability” march to honour its founder, Jerry John Rawlings, to Monday, November 30, 2020.

The march was initially slated for Thursday, November 26, 2020; but a press statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia on Wednesday said the exercise had been postponed in accordance with the Public Order Act.

“The postponement is to enable the Police to provide us with the needed security during the march in accordance with the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491). Following our meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command over the Probity and Accountability March which had been slated for Thursday, 26th March 2020, we have agreed to reschedule the date for the March to Monday 30th November 2020,” the statement said.

“The route for the March as discussed and agreed with the Police is as follows: Converging point will be Obra Spot, through to Farisco Traffic light, Accra Poly road through the Ghana Law School road and to Rawlings Circle and finally to the Osekan Park. The march will commence at 6 am prompt”, the statement added.

Read the full statement below:

For immediate release

NDC POSTPONES PROBITY AND ACCOUNTABILITY MARCH IN MEMORY OF FLT. LT. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS TO MONDAY, 30TH NOVEMBER, 2020.

Following our meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command over the Probity and Accountability March which had been slated for Thursday, 26th March, 2020, we have agreed to reschedule the date for the March to Monday 30th November, 2020. The postponement is to enable the Police provide us with the needed security during the march in accordance with the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

The Probity and Accountability March is being organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in conjunction with other Political Parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in honor of the memory and legacy of the Founder of the NDC and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The route for the March as discussed and agreed with the Police is as follows: Converging point will be Obra Spot, through to Farisco Traffic light, Accra Poly road through the Ghana Law School road and to Rawlings Circle and finally to the Osekan Park. The March will commence at 6am prompt.

The party believes that it is imperative to rally Ghanaians to uphold and respect the principles of probity and accountability enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, particularly at this time that corruption and nepotism have reached unprecedented levels in the country.

The NDC kindly invites all its teeming supporters, Political Parties including the ruling New Patriotic Party, CSOs and the general public to join in this march, which is a befitting tribute to the memory of Ghana’s foremost anti-corruption giant.

DATED IN ACCRA, THIS 25TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020.

Signed,

Comrade Johnson Asiedu Nketia

(General Secretary)