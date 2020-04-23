21 minutes ago

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says he has reasons to believe that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not wish to see an end to the fight against the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

Cataloguing a litany of actions by the NDC to buttress his claims, John Boadu recalled that at the early stages of the global pandemic in China when Ghanaian students in Wuhan Province were agitating to be evacuated, the opposition party consistently impressed on government to do as the student's desired.

A suggestion, he believes if government had implemented could have had devastating consequences for the citizenry and the country's health system.

In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NPP Chief Scribe then alluded to the opposition party's pronouncements following the announcement of a $100m fund to fight the pandemic, the directive to observe social distance and government's implementation of a partial lockdown in certain areas in Accra, Kasoa and Kumasi.

“ . . when the President realised the virus will create a problem and therefore directed the Finance Minister to start the process of buying more PPE for the frontline health workers to prepare for the virus attack, the NDC came out to say that virus is not yet in the country and so why set up a fund to do that and concluded that it is a means to squander money.

“When the President on the 15th of March, 2020 gave a directive for Ghanaians to practice social distancing, the NDC through their General Secretary said that the reason why Akufo-Addo is doing that is to rig the 2020 election," he said.

Describing it as “wickedness”, the NPP Chief Scribe said immediately after the lockdown was lifted, the opposition NDC drafted a memo, claiming it came from him [John Boadu], instructing the NPP Regional Chairpersons to conduct Primaries.

“Have you seen their wickedness? They immediately sat down to draft a memo, claiming it came from me that I have instructed the regional chairpersons to conduct primaries. This is the kind of politicians we have in this country,” he slammed.

He justified his allegation with the point that the memo purporting to have come from him was circulated on the various social media platforms by the NDC's social media commentators.

“Common sense, they don’t have it. It is the same NDC social commentators circulating the fake statement purported to have come from me,” he chided.