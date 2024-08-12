6 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to make the first year of university tuition-free for all students in public institutions when elected in the December 7 election.

The NDC has also pledged certification for artisans nationwide.

Public Relations consultant and a member of the NDC Youth Manifesto team, Festus Mwingsong Akyuuro announced this during the launch at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday.

The policy according to the NDC is to ease the financial burden on parents to ensure accessible higher education.

“No academic fees for first-year students. We’ve heard countless stories of students who finished school with 7As, and we had to start crowdfunding for them. All of that will be a thing of the past under the next NDC administration,” he added.

With a focus to empower artisans, the NDC will implement a “Step-Up Certification Policy.”

The initiative will allow artisans such as seamstresses, hairdressers, carpenters, mechanics, and masons to attend technical universities, honing their skills and earning certifications in their respective fields.

Additionally, a national apprenticeship programme, ensuring that every apprentice receives the necessary support to start their trade upon completion would be rolled out.