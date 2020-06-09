2 hours ago

A self-acclaimed pastor, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei who is believed to be a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is threatening to kill the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

The opposition NDC has been issuing warnings and threatening statements to supporters of the compilation of the new voters' register.

EC is preparing to compile new register for the 2020 polls and the matter is already at the Supreme Court awaiting the Court’s decision to give a legal basis for its stand.

But the pastor at a Church Service on Facebook live via NDC TV on Sunday served a strong warning to the EC boss to stop the competition of the new register.

He arrogantly displayed that if the voter’s register is allowed to be changed, the Electoral Commissioner will die, adding that Ghana will not allow a small family to dictate to the nation.

The NDC pastor stated categorically that, during the June 4 revolution, it was the blood of the military that flowed and that, what he is hearing in this time, it is the blood of the ‘Akyem mafia’ that will flow.

He said should the EC chairperson attempt the compilation of a new electoral roll she will die at 12 midday without indicating the day.

Kwabena Owusu Agyei said he saw Akyem palace on fire and people screaming let the blood flow, adding that the borders are closed and nobody is exiting the country.

He called on the President not to open the borders and also called on the government to do what is right to make the county a peaceful one.

The so-called pastor claimed that some people in the current administration killed JB Danquah-Adu and used him as rituals to win the 2016 general election.

He again said “Let me tell them (Akyems) something, in June 4 people were crying let the blood flow, it was only military people whose blood flowed, correct, today as I hear the let the blood flow, it is the blood of the Akyem Mafia that will flow...I saw Akyem Kyebi palace, I saw it on fire and people were saying let the blood flow”.

Arrest

Meanwhile, a group called Okyeman Youth For Development in the Eastern Region are calling on the National Security to, as a matter of urgency, take immediate action on the video circulating on social media.

The Convener of the group, Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah in a statement copied to DGN online said the tribal sentiments made by the pastor cannot be overlooked.

“We are of the strongest conviction the security services in this country are cognizant with the war drums he is beating looking at the polarised nature of the Ghanaian traditional setup when it comes to matters of ethnicity,” he said.

The group said, what the Prophet said has generated a lot of discontents among the youth and are bent on retaliating to defend their Motherland (Akyem State) if the authorities do not bring him to order.

“It is unfortunate that some self-acclaimed men of God who are supposed to sustain morals and lead the path don’t want to consolidate the peace and unity that Ghana has enjoyed before they were born” he added.

The group noted that the Prophet comments should not be underrated by the security services and that the law must be enforced… “for we believe in the constitution of this land and won’t tolerate anyone that will break barriers to attack Akyems or any Akyem native or Town.”

Daily Guide