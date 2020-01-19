4 hours ago

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Juaben who is a senior member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has said his party, the NDC is ready to spill blood in order to show the ruling NPP where power lies, MyNewsGh.com reports.

He said this when he appeared as a panel member on popular Kumasi based radio station Pure FM 95.7’s morning drive.

Yamoah Ponkoh got infuriated when his co-panellist, Paul Kwabena Yandoh who is the New Patriotic Party Communication and Financial Secretary of Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, attacked a Kumasi-based contractor Kofi Job for being a sympathizer of the NDC.

Yamoah Ponkoh lost his cool and threatened mayhem on the show, revealing in the process that the NDC is ready to do all it takes to unseat the Akufo-Addo government including spilling blood.

“Wonni twaasre”, Yamoah Ponkoh said in which, insulting the mother of his co-panellist. "This year, we shall see... You won power through deception. It will be bloody this year."

Credit: Mynewsgh.com