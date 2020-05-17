2 hours ago

The NDC led by its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has reiterated that the decision to exclude the old voters’ ID from requirements needed to acquire the new one is an attempt to rig the upcoming election in favour of the ruling NPP government.

He said this single decision"would disenfranchise about two million people".

According to him, the National Identification Authority and the Electoral Commission are in bed with the ruling government.

"The President seeing defeat staring glaringly at him is in conjunction with Jean Mensa led by EC and Ken Attafuah of NIA desperately scheming to rig the elections and hold on to power at all cost," he said.

Speaking in an interview on Hello FM, Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) said “We don’t need the EC to rig an election in our favour...we need to be serious in this country. They (NDC) are just playing to the gallery. They are reducing politics to a level of mediocrity and cheapening themselves".