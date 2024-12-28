3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opposed the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to re-run elections at a polling station in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.

The Director of Training at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe announced the decision after the declaration of the parliamentary results was suspended for the third time on Saturday, December 27 amidst chaos.

The re-run is due to the absence of a pink sheet for the Abokobi Women’s Development Centre 2 polling station.

However, the NDC is insisting that its parliamentary candidate, Elikplim Akurugu, secured victory and was declared the winner in the election held on December 7.

The NDC Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Dr Rashid Tanko Computer expressed their opposition in a media briefing after the EC’s announcement.

“There was a difference of 1,154 votes, and so if today we are having a problem with one polling station, that polling station should be taken out. The voter population for that polling station is 689, so when you deduct 689 from 1,154, your guess is as good as mine,” he stated confidently.

Dr Tanko-Computer further criticised the EC for what he described as errors in their calculations and handling of the situation.

“These people have issues with arithmetic, and so we will do the calculation for them. They should hold their horses because Elikplim has won the election, and we will not accept their so-called rerun,” he added.