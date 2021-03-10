2 hours ago

The National Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hannah Bissiw says the party remains united despite recent misunderstandings.

She said just like every other political body, misunderstandings are bound to happen, adding that, the leadership of the party will take significant steps to resolve them.

Dr. Bissiw in an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face said “we are united. The fact that we are pained does not mean we are not united. I think that Sammy Gyamfi has explained himself as a Communications Officer. Though the NDC MPs in Parliament were not right, we cannot just cast them aside. We have a number of them who did not vote that week.”

“We are the same political party, we have not delinked at all, these are honourable Members of Parliament, some of them may have gone out of the way, and I am sure the necessary measures will be taken, and the right things will be done.”

The NDC caucus in Parliament was openly fired by the Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, who accused them of betrayal following the approval of some of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees who in their view were unfit for the job.

He singled out the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, and even the NDC-backed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

Haruna Iddrisu subsequently urged all NDC sympathisers to have faith in the leadership of the NDC caucus.

He also expressed their resolve to hold the Akufo-Addo government accountable.

He added that “the caucus remains loyal to our base and wishes to call for restraint and calm.”

“We ask all NDC faithful to faith in the Caucus leadership as we navigate our path to recapturing the presidency in 2024.”

Source: citifmonline