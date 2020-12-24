9 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has through its head of legal affairs, Abraham Amaliba Esq written a letter to the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) of the Ghana Police Service reporting the conduct of fire brand New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

He has on a programme aired on his NET 2 TV threatened to deal with some stalwarts of the NDC If they persists with the market fires.

The MP has accused the NDC for causing the various market fires been experienced across various markets around the country.

He fingered the NDC Presidential candidate, John Mahama, Baba Jamal, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Joshua Akamba(NDC National Youth Organizer) and Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo Lartey, the Director of Campaign Operations for the NDC.

Kennedy Agyapong on the said programme said he would instigate people to burn down the houses of the above mentioned persons if they do not stop what the are doing.

The Party is therefore calling on the Police CID to institute investigations into the threats on the properties of the above mentioned persons by Kennedy Agyapong.

FULL LETTER BELOW:

Dear Sir,

DEMAND FOR INVESTIGATION OF KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR THE ASSIN CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY FOR THREATS DIRECTED AT MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) brings the instant complaint to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service demanding that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, be investigated for threats issued against some members of the NDC.

The said Member of Parliament on a Television Station by name Net2 TV which is at Madina in the Greater Accra Region, threatened to have the properties of certain members of the NDC burnt. The said NDC members are H.E John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC in the just ended 2020 Presidential Elections, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, Baba Jamal, a member of the legal team of the NDC, Joshua Akamba, the National Organiser of the NDC and Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo Lartey, the Director of Campaign Operations for the NDC.

The NDC considers such utterances and conduct of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as a threat to the lives and properties of the named persons in the preceding paragraph and a potential threat to the peace of this country, and therefore deems it necessary that your office takes up the matter and conducts the necessary investigations into it.

We need not remind you that the said Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has a penchant for issuing threats against people and inciting the public against persons with whom he disagrees. Recent events such as the cold-blooded murder of the Ghanaian undercover investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale who, prior to his murder, was the target of similar threats by the same Kennedy Agyepong, ought to remind the police of the need to curtail any similar event in respect of the persons that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has threatened on live TV and incited the public against.

We take a very serious view of the conduct of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central in this matter and we therefore demand that investigations must be launched immediately into the said conduct to allay the apprehensions of the named persons and to maintain the peace and stability of our dear nation.

We trust that you will treat this demand with the urgency that it requires.

Counting on your cooperation.

Yours faithfully,

……………………………..

Abraham Amaliba Esq

Head of Legal Affairs for the NDC.