3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said challenges confronting the reshuffle of the Minority leadership in Parliament have been resolved.

This comes after a meeting between the National Executives, the Council of Elders of the NDC, and the Minority Caucus in Parliament on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The meeting which took place at the DF Annan Auditorium in Parliament had stalwarts of the party including the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and his General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, among others present.

Others at the meeting included former Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, and former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adzaho.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the concerns raised have offered the party the opportunity to establish a framework for the running of the Minority caucus in Parliament.

Meanwhile, one of the petitioners who called for a suspension of the reshuffle for further engagements, Dr. Dominic Ayine said the group will support the new leaders in the discharge of their duties.

Cassiel Ato Forson replaced Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader on January 24.

Muntaka accepts Minority leadership reshuffle

In a related development, the former Minority Chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has finally accepted the decision by the National Democratic Congress to reshuffle the Minority leaders in Parliament.

His decision comes after former President John Dramani Mahama intervened and held discussions with the Member of Parliament for Asawase.

In a Facebook post, the former Chief Whip wrote “to all our supporters within and without. I had a lengthy meeting with my big brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday evening over the parliamentary reshuffle. I want to, first of all, thank him for his words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother”.

“His Excellency’s intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle.”

“We are in the interest of our party NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards the 2024 elections.

“I thank all our chiefs, Queen Mothers Imams, and supporters for your prayers and solidarity. I pray for Allah’s guidance in all our affairs. Long live NDC long live Ghana,” he concluded.

Source: citifmonline