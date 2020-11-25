1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revoked the suspension on Mr. Gideon Koniba, the party’s former Constituency Chairman for Jomoro in the Western Region.

Mr. Gideon Koniba who was the Constituency Chairman in 2016, was indefinitely suspended by the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on December 12, 2017, over alleged misappropriation of party’s funds.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia who issued the suspension letter on December 12, 2017, and copied it to the media, stated that “Your conduct was generally considered to be unacceptable” adding that “the Functional Executive Committee has referred the matter to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action”.

But on Monday, November 23, 2020, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia at Elubo market square in the Jomoro Constituency to canvass votes for Mr. John Dramani Mahama and the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, announced to the teeming supporters of the party that the suspension on the former Constituency has been revoked with an immediate effect.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the former Constituency Chairman has remained committed to the party’s belief and has regretted what he did in the past.

He stated that: “…I have spoken to the Constituency Executives that our Chairman based on some reasons, I wrote a letter to suspend him some years ago, from today going we have forgiven him and he is no more under suspension so he and his supporters we have forgiven them”.

He added that: “they should come back to the party so that the unity becomes one and great so that we can recapture our seat”.

Asiedu Nketia who is on a four-day campaign tour of Western Region, took the opportunity to urge the NDC supporters to work hard for the party recapture the presidential seat and Parliamentary seat from the NPP come December 7.

He stressed that if the NDC wins upcoming General Elections, more opportunities would be created for the unemployed youth in the area.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that John Mahama would beat President Akufo-Addo to recapture power for NDC.

Speaking to Gideon Koniba, the former Constituency Chairman on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, he accepted the decision of the leadership of the party and thanked Asiedu Nketia for lifting the suspension on him.

He promised to work hard for the party to recapture the Jomoro Parliamentary seat and increase the votes of John Mahama.

He appealed: “I will call on all my supporters who promised not to vote for NDC because of me should come back to the NDC and rally behind our Parliamentary Candidate Dorcas Afo-Toffey and John Mahama for victory. I know for sure that NDC is winning the upcoming December polls and since I was suspended I have been respecting the constitution of the party and that is why I have been recalled, I am most grateful, victory is coming”.

However, supporters including the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Dorcas Afo-Toffey are happy about the decision.

Source: theghanareport