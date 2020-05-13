1 hour ago

MP Mahama Ayariga says the presidential candidate of his party, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has had a lot of time so he should have nominated a running mate by now.

“He has had a lot of time, he is the candidate of the major opposition party, he was chosen long ago and so, he’s had enough time to have decided on who should have been his running mate,” Ayariga told Joy News.

This, Ayariga believes would have been a good decision for his presidential candidate.

He thinks John Mahama has his own prerogatives.

The MP explained that Mr Mahama gave an indication of announcing his running by the end of the first quarter of 2020, that is, March ending but the outbreak of COVID-19 made it difficult for him to do so.

“After a while, he will lose the sympathy of using COVID-19 as an excuse frankly speaking…I think there has been a delay and I think that the flag bearer as soon as he can, should announce a running mate to support him,” he noted.

John Mahama has been on immerse pressure to announce his running mate as the country prepares to go into the December elections amidst the challenges of dealing with the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Many names were pencilled in the media recently as likely partners to the former president in the upcoming general election but, the NDC quickly refuted that claim.

A statement by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the purported shortlist was false and urged the public to disregard it.

Ghanaweb