1 hour ago

Madam Akua Afriyie, a member of the National Democratic Congress at Kumawu has been sacked for her declaration to support NPP Flagbearer hopeful Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

She indicated her admiration for the NPP presidential hopeful even though she is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to her, her dismissal came shortly after the video of her declaration of support for Alan went viral during the Kumawu by-election.

She had told the whole world that though she was an NDC member if the NPP presented Alan as their flagbearer in the 2024 elections, she will gladly vote for him. She stated then that Alan had a vision that could save this country and give the teeming youth hope.

She has since become the talk of town in political circles for which the NDC did not take kindly to her pronouncement.

Akua Afriyie says she is now a floating voter having been served with a dismissal letter.

“I am currently not a member of the NDC or a member of the NPP but l am a strong supporter of Mr. Kyerematen”.

She has cautioned that if the NPP denies Mr Kyerematen the opportunity to lead the party, she Akua will simply stay clear of the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the constituency delegates Durbar for the Kumawu, Afram Plains and Effiduase Asokore constituencies was massively attended with delegates vowing that it will not happen this time around Alan will not win.

The delegates assured in unison that discerning Ghanaians are now fully awake from their slumber and would not allow themselves to be taken unawares.

They contended that it is Alan’s time to lead the party and nothing should stand his way this time round.

Source: citifmonline