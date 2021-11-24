1 hour ago

Information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency secretary for Techiman South Suleiman Twih Brempong has been attacked by his own party members.

Suleiman Twih Brempong was on a tour of the constituency when he was attacked unprovoked by some party members.

The attack is said to have taken place at community near Tanoso where Suleiman Twih Brempong was touring as part of efforts to bring the party together and fight for victory in 2024.

Suleiman Twih Brempong has been hospitalized at the Hamadia hospital in Techiman and is battling for his life.

Source: MyNewsGh.com