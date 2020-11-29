6 hours ago

The Opposition National Democratic Congress has hit the streets of Nima with one of the biggest political health walk in this year's election, with thousands coming out to flaunt their party colours a dancing mood.

With 7 days left to the 2020 general election, the NDC which holds both the Parliamentary seats of Ayawaso East and North constituencies, shook the grounds to announce their preparation to retain their MPs and vote massively for flag bearer John Dramani Mahama.

Difference party songs played, thousands had their two fingers in the air, indicating the party's number 2 position on the ballot paper and a sign of victory for the NDC candidates.

Honourable Mahama Toure and Hon Yussif Jaja are the two NDC incumbent for the Ayawaso East and Ayawaso North, respectively.

They face stiff Opposition from the NPPs Peter Mireku and Hon Manaph.

More than thirty thousand persons embarked on Sunday's walk through the various Communities of the two Ayawasos in flagrant disregard for Covid-19 protocols.

The walk started from the Mamobi through to Pig Farm, then to New Town and calumniated at the Kawokudi park through the Nima roundabout.

Their presence at the Nima hill Street covered by ghanaguardian.com comes just an hour after their NPP counterparts had capped off a similar walk.

Amid growing tensions ahead of the election, the walk was held in a peaceful atmosphere.

The National Democratic Congress has been winning the two Ayawaso continencies since their creation, all things being equal, the turnout at the walk suggests the umbrella party is most likely to win them for another 4 years.

The country on 7th December will go to the polls to elect a president and 275 Parliamentarians in the it's 4th Republic.

President Nana Akufo Addo faces a tough contest from former President John Mahama, who lost the 2016 Election.