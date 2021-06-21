1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress has declared it's full backing for its member of Parliament for Boltanga East Dr. Dominic Ayine following a petition against him by the Chief Justice.

Dr. Ayine is facing a disciplinary hearing in a case raised against him by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah but the NDC says it is solidly behind the MP for Boltanga in his fight against Judicial Tyranny.

Addressing a media conferencen Monday the General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketsie described the Chief Justice's complaint to the General Legal Council as a grand agenda to "intimidate, cower and muzzle all dissenting voices".

"Friends from the media, let me state here and now that the National Democratic Congress stands with Dr. Ayine against what is increasingly becoming a campaign of judicial tyranny being waged by the Chief Justice of the Republic against lawyers who identify with the NDC. Indeed, the latest persecution of Dr. Ayine is part of a grand agenda by the current Chief Justice to intimidate, cower and muzzle all dissenting voices, particularly those in the NDC, who dare to speak against some of the strange decisions that characterized the 2020 Presidential Election Petition,"he said in a statement.

"As you may be aware, only few months ago, some lawyers with NDC leanings, specifically Lawyer Abraham Amaliba and David Annan, were hauled to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council by the Chief Justice in similar fashion and harassed for expressing their views on the Constitution of the Supreme Court Panel that heard the 2020 Election Petition. Also, not long ago, the Hon. Rockson-Nelson K. Etse Dafeamekpor, the NDC member of Parliament for South Dayi, received a similar invitation to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council."

Justice Anin Yeboah had petitioned General Legal Council to bring disciplinary proceedings against the former NDC Deputy Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine over a comments he made about the Judiciary at a forum organized by the CDD.

But his move has been condemned by the NDC

“ This Judicial dictatorship under Anin Yeboah undermines free speech”, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said.

“…This is is to cower dissenting views especially NDC lawyers”.

He further stressed that Justice emanates from the people and administered on behalf of the people by Judges hence the Chief Justice has no locus to intimidate and cower NDC Lawyers.

The NDC General Secretary also made reference to a position taken by the chief Justice in the 2013 election petition but that position changed during the 2021 election petition indicating the inconsistency of the Chief Justice.

“If you want me to have confidence in you, you must demonstrate it” he said.

“…Our constitution and laws protects the integrity and independence of the judiciary and not the sensibilities of judges”

He therefore urged the Chief Justice to withdraw the petition since the NDC will continue to stand by Dr. Dominic Ayine adding that We will not be intimidated by partisan occupant of state institutions”.