1 hour ago

Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema East Constituency on Monday night converged at the Tema Community 11 police station to demand the unconditional release of the NDC parliamentary candidate of the constituency, Nii Ashai Odampten.

According to reports the parliamentary candidate is being held in Police custody after failing to meet bail conditions that were given him in a trial at an Accra court for alleged corruption and embezzlement while he was Mayor of Tema.

The NDC supporters are pointing accusing fingers at the incumbent MP for Tema East Titus Nii Quartey Glover for masterminding the arrest of his competitor who he fears will unseat him during the December 7 election.

Titus Glover has on several platforms accused Ashai Odampten of corruption and embezzlement whiles he was Mayor of Tema and has called for his arrest on countless occasions.

Upon hearing the arrest and detention of their Parliamentary candidate, large swathes of NDC supporters and sympathizers started massing up at the Tema Community 11 Police Station demanding for the release of their candidate.

The aggrieved supporters started mounting road blocks and attempted to set ablaze car tyres in front of the Police station.

Some supporters also threatened to destroy properties of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Constituency.