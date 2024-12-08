1 hour ago

Following the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s decisive victory in Ghana's 2024 general elections, jubilant supporters removed and discarded a statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo near Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

The statue, originally intended to honor Akufo-Addo's developmental contributions, became a flashpoint of criticism due to its placement near a hospital plagued by inadequate facilities and poor road infrastructure.

Critics saw it as a symbol of self-glorification that ignored pressing local needs.

Images of the toppled statue circulated widely online, sparking debates. While some celebrated its removal as a rejection of Akufo-Addo’s policies, others viewed it as an act of political spite.

A resident expressed the public sentiment, stating the statue was an “insult” given the lack of basic services in the area.