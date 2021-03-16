2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency has suspended its chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed Mutala and 10 other constituency and branch executives for various offences against the party.

A letter, signed by Muniru Gazari, the party’s Constituency Secretary, said the suspension takes immediate effect. The letter said the decision was reached after a five-member committee established that the affected officers “have questions to answer.”

Although the letter failed to mention the offences of the individuals, it is believed that it is linked with the party’s defeat in the constituency during the 2020 general election.

The suspended chairman and the rest of the team have been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for appropriate action.

“The decision was taken pursuant to Article 40 of the party’s constitution at a meeting held on 2nd January 2021 following reports and petition from members of the party. The said individuals have, therefore, been referred to the disciplinary committee of the party in accordance with the constitution of the party,” the letter said.

Apart from the NDC’s constituency chairman for Daboya-Mankarigu, the other constituency and branch executives suspended were Sulemana Mohammed Jak (Branch Communications Officer), Achulo Damba Ashagu (Co-opted Member) and Issahaku Takora (Branch Communications Officer).

Others on the suspension list are Nuhu Washibu (Branch Communications Officer), Issah Alidu Branch Organiser, Mahama Shaibu (Branch Youth Organiser) and Oldman Moro (Branch Communications Officer).

The rest are Thomas Bahie Forgtah (Branch Secretary), Mohammed Alidu (Branch Organiser) and Attah Hardi (Branch Communications Officer).

The letter further said: “Their membership has been suspended with immediate effect pending the hearing and final determination by the disciplinary committee.”

Akufo-Addo beats Mahama in Daboya-Mankarigu constituency

For the first time in Ghana’s electoral processes since 1992, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Daboya/Mankarigu constituency of the Savannah Region.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo beat John Dramani Mahama by 1,981 votes recorded during the 2020 polls.

The NPP went the extra mile to win two more parliamentary seats in the Savannah Region which is the homeland of former President Mahama.

Out of the seven constituencies, the NPP flipped Damongo, Daboya-Mankarigu, and Salaga North constituencies compared to the one seat (Salaga South) the party won in 2016.