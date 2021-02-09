3 hours ago

A Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has been suspended by the party.

The suspension is pending a final determination of a petition some NDC members submitted to the leadership of the party complaining about Mr. Anyidoho’s conduct.

A statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, dated February 8, 2021, said two separate petitions had been made to the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party against Mr. Anyidoho which is “viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution.”

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said the suspension is with immediate effect and that the party’s disciplinary committee will take further action.

Read excerpts of the statement below:

At its meeting on the 20th January. 2021, TEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution. The petitioners are: Mr. Mubarak Abdul-Karim (Oti Reg. Conn. Officer). Eric Adjei (Bono Reg. Dep. Com. Off).At the end of its deliberations the following decisions were taken in accordance with articles 46(I). 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the Party’s Constitution.

I. That with immediate effect your membership of the NDC be suspended

2. That the petitions be referred to the Party’s disciplinary committee for further action

You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct.