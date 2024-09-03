2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has registered his displeasure about how some people are raining insults on him for rooting for New Patriotic Party’s Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia ahead of the December 7 elections.

Speaking to Joy FM over the weekend he told Showbiz A-Z host Kwame Dadzie that a lot of NDC sympathizers verbally assault him because of his choice of Presidential candidate.

When asked if he had faced challenges as a gospel musician who has declared his political stance, he said: “I am facing a lot of challenges in the form of insults, because in this country if you involve yourself in politics, one thing you should be aware of before you enter is insult. They will insult you because you are not part of them. The NDC people, almost everybody is insulting me for supporting Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as if he not a Ghanaian.”

He noted that John Mahama will plunge Ghana in an unpleasant situation if he is given the mandate to rule the nation again.

“I have a good reason for supporting him because I know for sure that if we don’t take and we relax because we are celebrities and that we need to protect our brands and we sit down quietly, and former President Mahama is voted into power again in this country, the first thing he will do is to cancel the free senior high school policy,” he said.

Nicholas is not the only celebrity that has thrown his weight behind the NPP’s Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia. Others are actor Prince David Osei, gospel singer Diana Asamoah, music producer Appietus, among others.

On the side of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are actors Wayoosi, Big Akwes, musician Nacee, comedian DKB and gospel musician Jak Alolome.

Jak Alolome who has done a campaign song for the NDC’s Presidential Candidate, John Mahama, has stated that he did that not for financial benefits.

He said on Showbiz A-Z that he did the song out of his free will to support the ideals of Mahama.

In the meantime, the creative sector is girding up for the industry’s thought-leadership event dubbed MANIFESTO DEBATE ON CREATIVE ECONOMY.

On September 14, 2024, all stakeholders of Ghana’s tourism, arts and culture will be gathered in the studio of Joy Prime for the 5th edition of Joy FM’s Showbiz Roundtable.

This season, Joy FM is offering platform for political parties to present their policy ideas on Ghana’s creative economy.

The Manifesto Debate on Creative Economy will air live on Joy FM and Joy Prime on September 14, 2024, from 2 PM to 6 PM.