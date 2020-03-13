55 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Works & Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has warned members of the largest opposition National Democratric Congress(NDC) especially its Communicators to desist from speculating falsehood about projects being embarked on by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, it will do the NDC a lot of good to find and prepare a proper campaign message towards the upcoming elections rather than hunting for flaws of the current government to use as its campaign message.

Commenting on NDC’s 'Moment of Truth' series with respect to the 1Village, 1Dam project, the member of Parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region pointed out that he can’t understand why NDC on its tour did not pick at random about ten [10] dams from the five northern regions to research on them but decided to only visit one site which has failed its purpose out of the numerous built.

“ . . Why not pick at random about ten [10] dams from the five northern regions to research about but go to a particular one that has failed out of the numerous built. This shows how confused you are as a party, thinking Ghanaians are always sleeping,” he indicated on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ discussion segment.

NDC Exposes NPP Over Deceptive 1V1D Project In Yendi

The opposition National Democratic Congress has held a press conference in the northern regional town of Yendi, "exposing the deceptive flagship promises of President Akufo-Addo".

The party, in a fact-finding mission, has visited a dried-up dam under the NPP's One village One dam project.

The events marks the 8th edition of the NDC's "Moment Of Truth" series and was held at Adibo in Yendi, a dried up site the Flagstaff House had claimed to have built its so called "one village one dam".

Speaking at the conference on Wednesday, the Communication Director of the party, Sammy Gyamfi said the party embarked on visit to the site in order to give a vivid account of the realities on the ground.

"And so, in the spirit of evidence-based discourse, we have today brought you to the 1V1D site at Adibo and Nakpachei both in the Yendi Constituency in order to expose the deception behind the so-called flagship 1V1D initiative of President Akufo-Add," a part of their statement by Sammy Gyamfi stated.

Source: peacefmonline