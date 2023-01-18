1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Per the timetable outlined by the party on Wednesday, January 18, interested individuals are expected to pick up nomination forms from the party’s website or its headquarters.

Filing of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24.

The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Parliamentary timetable

Presidential timetable

However the party has stated that women and persons living with disabilities will pay 50% of all charges should they decide to pick up forms to contest.

Giving details at a press briefing in Accra, General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey mentioned that the elections for both the presidential and parliamentary will be held in all constituencies.

The party also emphatically stated that SALL is not excluded from the elections.

So far, the names of three personalities — former President, John Dramani Mahama; a former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, have come up for the presidential contest.

Source: citifmonline