2 hours ago

A Member of the Communication Team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Anim Piesie says the attitude of the Electoral Commission (EC) can lead to a situation where a particular political party will reject the results of the 2020 election.

“I don’t know why the EC is still adamant and stubborn . . . with this attitude something dangerous can happen,” he indicated on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Monday.

When asked what can happen if the EC goes ahead to compile a new register, he said: “it can lead to electoral disputes and mistrust in the system; where a political party might not accept the results.”

Ghost names

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has reportedly indicated that there are over one million ghost names in the current voters' register and that a new register must be compiled to ensure a credible, free and fair election.

But Anim Piesie disagrees.

According to him, “there is a way of getting rid of ghost names and that is not by compiling a new voters’ register.”