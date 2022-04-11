18 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the government’s Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo, has accused the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of sleeping on the job during their tenure.

According to Kusi Boafo, it had to take the coming to power of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ghana to see good leadership and development.

Speaking on pro-NPP Wontumi Radio, the state agency CEO noted that the then John Dramani Mahama government reneged on its duties and rather turned the seat of government into a drinking bar.

He noted that the Jubilee House, by virtue of the excess alcohol consumption that took place under the tenure of the erstwhile government, was turned into a place filled with a strong stench.

“Jubilee House was stinking; the place was a drinking spot. A particular room was filled with hoards of empty bottles. What work were these people doing whiles living here (Jubilee House)? They were boozing, how were they going to be able to travel and attract investments?” he stated.

According to the Public Sector Reforms CEO, the sheer dedication of state officials to drinking away instead of working rendered the erstwhile government inept and thus left the current government to inherit debts.

“They left us with problems and debts. Some power supply contracts which they signed Take or Pay Agreements left us with about 1.5 billion in debt. Banking sector reforms amongst others. Someone even took a cocoa contract to supply some inputs, he ended up using the money to open a bank in this country,” he added.

Source: Ghanaweb