1 hour ago

The NDC's branches in the UK, Ireland and Germany have donate a huge sums of money as their contribution to the fight against the dreaded Covid-19 which has affected over 8000 people in the country.

An amount of Ghc31,038 and Ghc11,209 was donated by the UK & Ireland Chapter and the Germany Chapter respectively to the NDC Party at the Party Headquaters to asssit in the fight against COVID19. The donation was presented by the Director of International Relations, Mr. Alexander Segbefia on behalf of the 2 Chapters and was received by National Chairman, Hon. Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary Hon. Johnson Aseidu Nketia at a FEC meeting.



The National Chairman of the Party acknowledged receipt of the money and congratulated the Chapters for their initiative. He indicated that this was in tandem with the efforts of the Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama to assist in the fight against Covid19. He said the Party had recognized the patriotism, generosity and kindness that had been demonstrated by the Diaspora Chapters.

He indicated that the money was already being put to good use in the fight against COVID-19. He encouraged other Chapters to emulate their colleagues.