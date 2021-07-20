11 minutes ago

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Chapter in the United Kingdom(UK) and the Republic of Ireland has on behalf of the entire Chapter sends Eid-Ul-Adha message to Muslim Ummah across the globe, especially to the Muslims in the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Chapter In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

EID UL ADHA MESSAGE & GREETINGS

The leadership of the NDC-UK & IRELAND Chapter wishes Muslims around the world, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in the UK & Ireland Chapter a happy Eid ul Adha(Festival of Sacrifice).

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid ul Adha to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son Ishmael for Allah.

However, Christians and Jews believe God asked Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac and not Ishmael as Muslims believe.

The commonality in belief among these three main faiths (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) is that God asked Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son as a demonstration of faith, respect and obedience.

As we mark this year’s Eid ul Adha, let us always endeavour to subjugate our differences to our commonalities. In so doing we would be sustaining and promoting peace, love, respect and unity among Ghanaians - devoid of our religious, tribal and political differences as we work together in the collective interest of our beloved mother Ghana.

We humbly urge Muslims to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols during the festive period and may the Almighty Allah rid the world of the Covid-19 pandemic.

May the divine blessings of the Almighty Allah bring you joyous, relaxing, reflective, fulfilling and peaceful Eid Ul Adha.

Eid Mubarak

Ni Ti Yum Pali

Baraka Da Sallah

Thank you.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland