The beloved mother of Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, Chairman of NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter, has announced the s death of of his mum Hajia Asanatu Alhassan.

Hajia Asana, affectionally known as Mma Sana, died on the 6th of Match, a day Ghana marks it's Independence Day.

Alhaji Mbalba, took to his Facebook page to announce the sudden demise of his beloved Mum who passed away in Tamale, Northern regional capital on Saturday.

He wrote:"Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji'un - 'Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him do we return'."

"It’s with a deep sense of grief and sorrow, I let you know the sudden demise of my beloved mother Hajia Asanatu Alhassan(aka Mma Sana).

"The sad end came yesterday -6th March in Tamale. May the Almighty Allah forgive her all her sins and grant her Janatul Firdaws(Paradise).

"The fourth day Adua(Funeral rites) was held on 11th March in Tamale, and a belated 7th Day Adua will take place on 28th March 2021 in Tamale and the 40th Day Adua will take place on 4th April 2021 in Bawku in the Upper East region."

Hajia Asanatu was laid to rest on 7th March 2021 in accordance with the practices of Islam.