1 hour ago

Chairman for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) UK & Ireland Chapter Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba and other benefactors have supported the Youth Wing in the Northern Region ahead of the Eid-Fitr celebrations.

The leader of the Youth Wing, Mr. Ayuba Ahmed Munin, on behalf of his colleagues expressed their profound gratitude to Chairman Mbalba for making the dream reality.

"We say a very big Thank You to the hardworking chairman of the UK & Ireland Chapter, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba and all those who supported us financially". He added.

Through Chairman Mbalba with the support from other comrades we have been able to buy 100 bags of rice meant for the youth wing and the Grassroots.

We are optimistic that with all the support from Chairman Mbalba and the UK & Ireland Chapter, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama will emerge as the President Of Ghana on the 7th January, 2021.