2 hours ago

Madam Felicia M. Bortey, the Greater Regional Women’s Organiser, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged market women in the Ashaiman Municipality to vote massively for the party’s presidential candidate, John Mahama in the December 7 general election.

Interacting with the market women, she said they needed to vote the NDC back into office to implement the 24-hour economy policy.

Madam Bortey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the programme that the engagement was to ensure the market women understood the 24-hour economy policy and how beneficial it would be for the country.

“The policy will breathe fresh life into the ailing Ghanaian economy. And this is where the market women stand the chance of benefiting as they will have more time to trade at their own convenience,” she said.

Madam Borley said the party would visit and interact with all traders in the 80 markets in the Greater Accra Region to explain and sell the policy to them.

She urged party members to take up the challenge to sensitize the public on the policy, as it was their duty to ensure that Ghanaians understood and voted massively for the party.

She encouraged the youth who just turned 18 years old to fully participate in the limited registration exercise when it opens on June 3 and urged them to comport themselves during the elections.

Meanwhile, the GNA observed the keen interest shown by the market women in the discussions, who asked questions to enhance their understanding, while some sang the “Sankofa” song.