1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday walked out of a meeting called by the Electoral Commission (EC) for technical persons of the political parties and the commission in relation to the plan for a new voters register.

The NDC argued that the letter inviting them to the meeting did not have an agenda, but when they arrived at the meeting Thursday, it was made clear to them that the decision to have a new voters register, had already been made.

