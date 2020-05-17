4 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former aide to President Atta-Mills has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wanted to turn him into ‘buulu’, a local name for a zombie or idiot; someone who does not think for himself.

He explained that since he refused to be a ‘buulu’, they, the NDC, are now calling him a traitor.

Known as the ‘Bull’ by his party folks, Koku in a series of tweets stated that he will forever remain a sensible bull.

“They call me the "Bull", now they want to turn me into a "Buulu"; and because I refuse to be a buulu, they are calling me a traitor. God forbid that Koku Anyidoho becomes a buulu. I shall forever remain a very sensible bull,” his tweet read.

Since the victimization of some old party members who were aligned to the late former President Atta Mills began, the former deputy general secretary of the party has been talking about his experience in the party over the years.

In one of his tweets, Koku stated that he was once described as a “loose talker” by the rank and file of the party even though he was very “relentlessly" bearing all the bad press of the bad party.

“Koku refuses to be a 'loose talker' anymore so why is he being insulted?” he quizzed.

He really went down and dirty in unprintable language with this particular tweet.

Read below some of the tweets by Koku.

they call me the "Bull": now they want to turn me into a "Buulu"; and because I refuse to be a buulu, they are calling me a traitor. God forbid that Koku Anyidoho becomes a, buulu. I shall forever remain a very sensible bull.— Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) May 16, 2020

I recall how people within the NDC used to refer to Koku Anyidoho as a "loose talker", in the days when Koku was relentlessly carrying all the sh*t for the Party. Koku refuses to be a "loose talker" anymore so why is he being insulted?— Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) May 16, 2020

Ghanaweb