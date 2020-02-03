2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has bemoaned the fact that parties speaking against the compilation of a new voters’ register attended a recently held IPAC meeting with closed minds.

Due to their close-mindedness, they were not prepared to accept anything no matter how logical EC’s explanations were, according to Atik Mohammed.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other smaller political parties under the umbrella Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters' Register (IPRNA) have sworn to resist the EC’s decision with series of demonstrations.

After two demonstrations in Tamale and Kumasi they have suspended their protests because of a meeting between the EC, its Eminent Advisory Committee and IPAC.

However, after the meeting which was held on Thursday, the group claims the argument made by the EC was unsatisfactory and that they will continue with their resistance.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Atik Mohammed said he wasn’t surprised of their attitude because they attended the meeting with a closed mind and ‘it's either my way or the highway’ attitude.

“They came with their already held views. Some of us who went there with an open mind found the meeting very enriching and fulfilling. The need for a new voters’ register is no longer an option but a necessity,” he indicated.

peacefmonline