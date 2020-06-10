1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has indicated it will file a barrage of court cases against the Electoral Commission(EC) after Parliament via a majority decision gave the EC the nod to use the Ghana Card and passport as the source document for voters registration.

The EC on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 announced that it will start the mass registration exercise for the compilation of new voters register on June 30.

The opposition NDC has not hidden its objection to the compilation of the new electoral roll and has actually sued the EC in court.

The Director of Election for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in an interview with Joy News stated that the EC decision to stick to the use of the Ghana Card for registration is illogical and arbitrary.

“…In effect, it will end up disenfranchising millions of Ghanaians and we are going to look at the legal implications of that…As for court there are many, many court cases coming. It is not the plan of the NDC, but individual Ghanaians all over.”

When asked how many court cases the NDC will file, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah responded: “many, I can tell you because I’m the Director of Elections people call me for explanations. People call me and they’ve indicated that there’s going be an avalanche of court cases. The essence of what we should be discussing is the basis for those court cases. Also to show you that it is unreasonable, it is illogical, it is arbitrary and it just does not make sense that the EC will insist on using an NIA card that the NIA said they will complete in September. By September the EC would have finished registration.”