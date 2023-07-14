33 minutes ago

The South African National Democratic Congress Council of Elders Chair and the Group Chairman for Allied Consortiums, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, has indicated that the NDC will give Ghanaians a message of hope going into the 2024 elections.

This message aims to resonate with the Ghanaian people who are seeking redemption from the current economic challenges.

During an interview on the ‘Epa Ho A Daben’ show on Happy FM, Mr. Quashie clarified that the message will not solely revolve around winning elections, but rather focus on post-election deliverables.

Addressing concerns about politicians making promises without fulfilling them, Mr. Quashie reassured, “We will deliver. Having learned from our experiences in opposition, our leader aims to unite everyone in building a better Ghana that we all desire.”

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts, stating, “Our focus will be on ‘building together.’ We will not prioritize specific individuals such as friends, family, or cronies, but instead, foster unity in our development endeavours.”

When asked whether the NDC would collaborate with individuals from the NPP to achieve Ghana’s goals, Mr. Quashie responded affirmatively, citing the past example of the Senchi consensus that involved various stakeholders, including notable economists like Kwame Pianim from the opposition.

He attributed this possibility to President Mahama’s inclusive nature, stating, “President Mahama values diverse perspectives and is willing to consult anyone with ideas that can help improve our situation. As he often says, we need to be patriotic and collectively rise out of the challenges we face.”

In Mr. Quashie’s opinion, President Mahama will not dismiss valuable suggestions from others but will instead consolidate such ideas to create a better Ghana for all to enjoy.

Source: citifmonline