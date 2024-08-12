3 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has pledged to reduce data costs and provide free Wi-Fi in all schools across Ghana if he is elected in the upcoming general election.

He expressed confidence in the NDC’s ability to fulfill this promise, citing the use of fiber and satellite internet technologies to offer free Wi-Fi services to public institutions.

“We will work with the telecom companies to reduce data cost and deploy free Wi-Fi in all our schools and selected public places,” he said.

He made these promises during the launch of the NDC’s Youth Manifesto on August 12 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium.

In his address, he also said that the next NDC government will launch the ‘No Fees Stress’ initiative, which will provide full support to eligible tertiary students through the Students Loan Trust Fund.

Again, he indicated that they would expand access by building more infrastructure in existing secondary schools and would allocate funds to complete the E-blocks.