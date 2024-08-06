2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to introduce cooperative mining in Talensi to create employment opportunities if elected in the December 7 elections.

Speaking at Talensi on Monday, August 5, 2024, during his four-day campaign tour in the Upper East Region, John Mahama stressed that cooperative mining would help boost the local economy and provide sustainable jobs for the youth and communities in the area.

He assured that the NDC will provide creative solutions to unemployment and promote economic growth.

"All the young people who are interested in mining will register cooperatives. We will get a concession for you and divide it among the cooperatives so that all of you can do your mining and earn something for yourself.

"We are going to bring graduates from the University of Mines and Technology at Tarkwa who know everything about mining and we are going to attach them to the cooperatives. So they will show you how to do the mining in a safe way and when you have finished the mining how to level the ground and plant trees on it so that the ground will be reclaimed properly. There are two mining companies - Shanxi and Cardinal, we are going to ask them to train our young people in this area. So anytime they want to employ people they must employ young people from Talensi here and the surrounding areas," the former president said in a video in GhanaWeb's possession.

