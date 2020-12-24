8 hours ago

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has rubbished a purported injunction secured by the Ghana Police to prevent the party from subsequent demonstrations.

He says non among the leadership of the party has been served with any notice from the court.

He disagreed with the police for blocking the Minority to present a petition to the EC Chair, adding that it's wrong for the security agency to to seek to prevent the NDC from further holding street protests in Accra as

Speaking on GHOne TV on Thursday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the police acted wrongly by stopping their demonstrations with an exparte motion.

“It has been established, so what did they think they’re doing?," He quizzed.

"They are just playing games, and as we sit here nobody has been served with any process.

"It means that nothing exists. The Police cannot go and claim they have secured an exparte motion, nobody had been served with that motion and then they themselves will go and then issue a statement that they have secured exparte motion so so and so…when they themselves know that the established principle is that you cannot stop demonstrations with exparte motions; you must come with motions on notice.” he told Serwah Amihere on GH Today.

He insisted that the demonstrations will continue unabated urging the party’s supporters to stay on the streets and protest because there is nothing restraining them.

” Your leadership has not been served with any court process so the statement issued by the Police… I don’t know if its foundation is on any court order, as we sit here we’ve not been served with any court order so we cannot attest to the fact that there is a court order and if there is no court order then their planned activities should continue,” he stressed.

His comment comes in the wake of the restraining order against the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command preventing them from further holding street protests in the capital, Accra.

This follows an affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on their street protests within Accra and all constituencies across the region.

A statement by the Police noted: “in a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday 20th December 2020 —10th January 2021.

The statement added: “The request by the NDC cannot obviously be met by the police in view of ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond. The Regional Police Command is hereby drawing the attention of the general public especially sympathizers, followers and supporters of the NDC, to the restriction order and compliance.”

The main opposition NDC supporters have staged protests in various parts of the country rejecting the outcome of the 2020 elections.

The opposition NDC insists the elections were flawed and rigged in favour of incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.